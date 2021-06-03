C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

