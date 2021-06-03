Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ CHI opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.