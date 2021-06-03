Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III Sells 497,537 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELY stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

