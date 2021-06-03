Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 299,884 shares.The stock last traded at $45.86 and had previously closed at $48.91.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71.
In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
