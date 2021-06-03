Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 299,884 shares.The stock last traded at $45.86 and had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

