Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $57.50, but opened at $54.37. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 229,035 shares of company stock worth $11,439,772 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.