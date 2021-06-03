Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 56,300 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.