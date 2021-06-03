Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 99,623 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 371.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,623 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.96.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

