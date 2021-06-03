Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.