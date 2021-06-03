Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.20. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,440,334. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

