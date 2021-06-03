Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

