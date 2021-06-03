Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.