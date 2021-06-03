Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.13. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,302,503. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.