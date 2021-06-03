Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,787 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $175.51 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.