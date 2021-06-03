Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 17,576 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

