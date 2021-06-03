Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 86,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

