Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,234 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

CZA stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

