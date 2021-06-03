Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.86

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.86 and last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 20053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

