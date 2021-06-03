Canaccord Genuity Raises Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$3.40

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesque from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Invesque alerts:

IVQ.U stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$165.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.