Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBWBF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

