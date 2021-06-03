Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.