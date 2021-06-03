Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

