Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

