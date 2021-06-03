Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 455,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,992,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

