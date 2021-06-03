Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cfra from C$75.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEED. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Shares of WEED opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.07.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

