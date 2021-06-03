Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Cantel Medical worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMD stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

