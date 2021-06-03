Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

