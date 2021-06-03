Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.