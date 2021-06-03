Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Cut by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

