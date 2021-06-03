Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CGJTF traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

