Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CGJTF traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

