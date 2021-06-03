Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.54. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.