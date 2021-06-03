Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.54. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

