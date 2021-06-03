Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.