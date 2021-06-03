Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

