Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $266.78 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $266.78 million and $25.19 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,573,573 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

