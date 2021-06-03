Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,034 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $236,916.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,742,918.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.