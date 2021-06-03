CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock remained flat at $$11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 220,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

