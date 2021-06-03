CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 1,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

