Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.20

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 11479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $649.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.