Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

CLLS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,348. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $648.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

