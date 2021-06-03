Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0042

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Centaur has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $476,539.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01024561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.25 or 0.09587558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

