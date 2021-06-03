Centerra Gold’s (CG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

TSE CG opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.46%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,575 shares of company stock worth $941,249.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

