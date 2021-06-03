Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.78

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1421582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

