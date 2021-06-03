Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

