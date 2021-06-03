Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $32,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

