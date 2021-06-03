Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Calavo Growers worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 0.86. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

