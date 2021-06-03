Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

