Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 786 ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

