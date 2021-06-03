Certified Advisory Corp Invests $38,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in V.F. by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

