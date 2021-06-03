Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

