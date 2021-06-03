Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

