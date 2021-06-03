C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

